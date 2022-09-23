Hessburg and Smith (copy)
Anne Hessburg and Shon Smith 

WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Commission seat representing the Upper Wenatchee Valley including Leavenworth and Cashmere is up for grabs this November election.

The two candidates — Anne Hessburg and Shon Smith — are running for post currently held by Bob Bugert, who announced earlier this year he would retire at the end of his term. The two answered questions Thursday evening in a public forum at Pybus Public Market.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

