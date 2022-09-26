Editor's note: This is a continuation of the Chelan County Commissioner candidate Q&A from Thursday's forum hosted by The Wenatchee World at Pybus Public Market. The first round of questions was published Saturday. See wwrld.us/Part1.
WENATCHEE — Affordable housing and employee retention are concerns, agree Chelan County Commission candidates Anne Hessburg and Shon Smith, but the two have different ideas on how to solve those issues and more. Both also have differing perspectives on how to run the county.
They had the opportunity to present their views during a candidate forum Thursday at Pybus Market.
The two are competing for the District 2 seat currently held by Bob Bugert, who announced earlier this year he would retire at the end of his term.
Smith of Cashmere is the owner of the Wok-About Grill restaurants in Wenatchee and Leavenworth. He is also a member on the board of directors for Building North Central Washington. He filed as a Republican for this race.
Hessburg of Leavenworth, who currently serves on the Leavenworth City Council, works as an environmental planner for Grette Associates LLC, an environmental consulting firm with offices in Tacoma and Wenatchee. She filed as an Independent.
Questions answered by the two candidates were sourced from members of the audience, The Wenatchee World and people who made submissions via email.
The candidates’ responses were edited for clarity and brevity. Not all questions and answers have been included.
Wenatchee World: What role do you think a county commissioner should have regarding the housing element in the county’s comprehensive plan?
Anne Hessburg: Our county has recently seen an increase in immigration from other areas and outside of Washington, a lot of it's coming from the west coast.
It's a very desirable location, and that's why I've set down roots here, why many of you have set down lifelong roots as well. There isn't just one answer to the growing housing needs in our county, but there's progress that can be made.
It's hard for us to fill jobs and businesses retain employment because people are doing a long commute. And if they can do the same job in a different community, they're gonna change locations.
So it's really important for us to focus on workforce housing, in those diverse housing types, like townhomes, condos, small lots, small homes — lots of diversity so we can build multiple different layers for people's different income brackets.
Shon Smith: I'm not a fan of high density housing. I'm not a fan of small lots. I live out in the country for a reason. The focus of Chelan County is to keep the rural areas rural.
I believe we need to have options for orchardists who need to save a farm by selling off 5 acres or selling off a portion of land so that they can have a little bit longer time and in case the market reverses itself or whatnot.
But I do not believe that high density is the answer for Chelan County. If you want to do that in the city, go for it.
As long as we have the ability to do that through the code process, we have the ability to help provide homes — starter homes or second homes — hopefully it's something they can use to step up into.
But if you want to do high density head for the city please.
WW: How do you see the experience you have influencing you if elected as commissioner?
Smith: The county is a giant business. You have income coming in, you have expenditures going out, and you have personnel underneath you that needed to be taken care of, so that you can continue to have the income coming in.
I bring a business mindset to the community and to the commission. And when that giant checkbook comes out and bills need to be paid, I think a business mindset is very important.
Hessburg: There are a lot of great things that transfer from being a current city council member over to being a county commissioner.
County commissioners are responsible for approving an annual budget and determining the county's tax levy. Cities do this as well.
I interact with city residents on a daily basis, answering questions, helping them with concerns, pointing them in the right direction for an answer, pointing them into the right department so that they can ask a question and find a solution.
WW: How would you address the many county employees leaving for other jobs? If departmental budget cuts are necessary, how would you address it?
Smith: I believe in rewarding people for a good job with the highest amount of money that I can afford to pay them.
That's why I have employees that have been with me for 28 years, they're still with me. All of my managers have been with me because I reward them for their work. I make them proud of the job that they're doing by giving them that reward.
So we need to assure them that we're going to be there for them.
In an economic downturn with cuts need to be made, it's going to cut everybody, it's not going to cut just one because everyone needs to have that value of a job that they're getting paid for.
Hessburg: Employees deserve to feel valuable, and they deserve to be invested in.
I think that a full countywide survey for salaries would be appropriate, with very, very precise information about each position that's being evaluated so that they are placed into a county-wide salary structure.
(It would have) multiple different ranges and years in service applied to that so that people are getting paid fair and equitably for the job they are doing that also takes into account their years of service.
WW: What are your plans to help keep Chelan County constituents safe if there is another similar event to the COVID-19 pandemic?
Smith: It is my personal choice what I will do with my body. Nobody's going to tell me what they're going to put in my body, especially if they don't have any results for it.
Because that was part of the mandate that we had, it was not brought on by our Legislature. Our representatives that we elected to send over there were not consulted on this.
This was one man making a decision for all of us. That is not my idea of freedom. I would have the same defense for my county employees that I had for my employees during the pandemic.
Hessburg: I believe in making data-driven decisions. When it comes to the health and safety of our residents within Chelan County, we need to rely on our experts when it comes to public health.
We were constantly learning new things and we were adapting and that sort of thing, nut I think that it is important to rely on those experts in the field to help us make those decisions when that is not our own expertise.