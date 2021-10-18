CHELAN — Lindsay Wood, a parent with two children in the Lake Chelan School District, is running a write-in campaign for the school board position in District 3. Her candidacy comes as Jerry Lopez, one of the two candidates on the November ballot, announced he has withdrawn from the race. Erik Nelson is the other candidate who has filed for the seat.
Wood said she considered filing before the May 21 declaration of candidacy deadline, but opted not to after Lopez filed. Once he withdrew, Wood said she decided to get into the race.
“I’ve decided, like over the last couple of years, since COVID hit and all of these changes that are coming down the pike, I need to be present in my kids’ education,” Wood said. “And not just my kids’ education, but our valley. I want to be able to be a voice for them, for our community, for the parents, for the families.”
Wood said she has no previous experience running for public office or in education. She previously worked in customer service at Verizon for 16 years.
Under Washington law, “Any person who desires to be a write-in candidate shall file a declaration of candidacy with the officer designated in RCW 29A.24.070 not later than 8 p.m. on the day of the primary or election. A write-in declaration of candidacy is timely if filed by this deadline. No votes shall be counted for a write-in candidate who has not properly filed a write-in declaration of candidacy.”
Wood filed her declaration of candidacy last Friday.
