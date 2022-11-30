SEATTLE — In what could be good news for Boeing, U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell on Tuesday circulated draft legislation that would clear the way for the final two Boeing 737 MAX models to enter service without changes to the Renton-assembled aircraft.

The Washington Democrat's legislative amendment would remove the deadline in a 2020 law that threatens to force Boeing to substantially change the crew alerting systems on the MAX 7 and MAX 10 models to get them certified to fly passengers.



