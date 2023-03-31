SEATTLE — Washington has established a permanent, $35-per-month cap on the cost of insulin, a drug used to treat diabetes, cementing a temporary measure that was set to expire at the start of 2024.

Gov. Jay Inslee signed Senate Bill 5729 into law Thursday, following its adoption last month by the Senate and this month by the House.



