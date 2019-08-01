190802-newslocal-carbash 02.jpg
Jonathan Betancourt, 13, Wenatchee, takes out the back window of a 1996 Honda Passport with one swing of a pipe during a fundraising car bash at Awaken Church in Wenatchee on Wednesday. The church's youth group got to take first whacks at the car before adults take their turns Sunday. Donations help pay for a youth summer camp. The church's youth took first whacks before adults take their turns Sunday. The car was donated by youth group leader Bobby Anderson, Chelan, who said it was given to him a couple months ago with a cracked engine block.

