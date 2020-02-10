EAST WENATCHEE — Police are investigating a possible hate crime after a car was found with a homophobic slur spray painted on its windows.
On Friday morning, the vehicle owner discovered his car was spray painted with the slur and its taillights and side mirrors smashed, said East Wenatchee Police Chief Tom Robbins.
The car was parked on the 1400 block of North Baker Avenue in East Wenatchee. Damage is estimated at $2,800.
Robbins said police need more information, like the perpetrator's motive, before classifying the incident as a hate crime, though the spray painting is “definitely an indicator.”
Police were not able to locate any security footage within the area.
Anyone with information related to the incident can call RiverCom Dispatch at 663-9911, reference case number 20E00639.