WENATCHEE — Careers After School, a community program that connects students with professionals working in various industries around North Central Washington, is returning this fall for its fourth year.
It’s put on by the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Wenatchee School District, and sponsored by the Wenatchee Valley College Foundation, according to a Tuesday press release.
“The purpose of Careers after School is to connect students, and their support network, with our local business community,” Shiloh Burgess, executive director of the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, said in the release. “Through education, engagement, and exposure to multiple career options, we believe students in our region will be better equipped to make decisions about their future career goals.”
The free, monthly events are open to sixth- through 12th-grade students, their parents and educators, according to the release. The first event will be Oct. 24 at Confluence Health. More information can be found at wenatchee.org.