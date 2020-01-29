LEAVENWORTH — A personal caregiver at a Leavenworth assisted living facility is accused of consuming painkillers intended for patients.
Authorities say Denise J. Cheever of Cashmere repeatedly removed and licked fentanyl patches from at least one patient of Mountain Meadows Senior Living Campus in September and October 2019, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
Fentanyl is a powerful opioid 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
Cheever, 57, is charged in superior court with second-degree assault for allegedly causing pain by depriving the patient of the pain reliever and unlawful possession of fentanyl. She has not been arrested but was summoned by mail to appear in court Wednesday.
A Mountain Meadows employee reported to law enforcement on Sept. 18 that someone tampered with fentanyl patches prescribed to two patients.
"We notified the authorities immediately," said Nate Oglesby, executive director of Mountain Meadows.
After discovering the tampered fentanyl strip, Mountain Meadows officials changed its policy regarding access to fentanyl, changed locks and keys to fentanyl storage and installed two cameras in the memory care unit, the affidavit said. Oglesby said the facility asked a local pharmacy to audit its inventory.
Security footage on Oct. 1 showed Cheever apparently licking a fentanyl patch she removed from a patient. An investigation by Mountain Meadows staff found fentanyl patches were only tampered with on nights Cheever worked, the affidavit said.
Cheever, an employee of Mountain Meadows for 10 years, was placed on administrative leave in October and fired November, Oglesby said. In a meeting with Mountain Meadows administrators and a Chelan County sheriff’s detective, Cheever denied any wrongdoing.