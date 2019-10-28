CARLTON — A Carlon man died Sunday in a two-vehicle collision two miles south of Carlton.
Clayton M. Thornton was northbound on Highway 153 about 3 p.m. when his Ford Explorer crossed the centerline in a curve at milepost 20 and struck a southbound GMC pickup pulling a trailer, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.
Thornton, 38, died at the scene. GMC driver Rebecca M. Knight, 51, of Carlton and passenger Joshua W. Geithman, 29, of Twisp did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
Impairment from drugs or alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the collision, said Trooper John Bryant in a tweet. Thornton, Knight and Geithman all wore seatbelts.
Conditions were sunny and clear, Bryant said.