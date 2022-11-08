Weekly wrap collage - 1

NCW — Douglas County PUD District 3 incumbent Aaron Viebrock appeared to have taken the seat Tuesday in preliminary results, with 69%, or 5,676 votes, to Rock Island Mayor Randy Agnew, who had about 31%, or 2,509 votes.

Chelan County PUD District 3 candidates academic counselor Aurora Flores and former PUD Commissioner Carnan Bergren went for the slot currently filled by Ann Congdon, who didn’t seek re-election. Bergren appeared to have taken the seat Tuesday, with about 56%, or 10,563 votes, to Flores' 44%, or 8,396 votes. 



