NCW — Douglas County PUD District 3 incumbent Aaron Viebrock appeared to have taken the seat Tuesday in preliminary results, with 69%, or 5,676 votes, to Rock Island Mayor Randy Agnew, who had about 31%, or 2,509 votes.
Chelan County PUD District 3 candidates academic counselor Aurora Flores and former PUD Commissioner Carnan Bergren went for the slot currently filled by Ann Congdon, who didn’t seek re-election. Bergren appeared to have taken the seat Tuesday, with about 56%, or 10,563 votes, to Flores' 44%, or 8,396 votes.
Chelan County PUD District B Commissioner Dennis Bolz also did not seek reelection. Former Chelan councilmember Kelly Allen ran unopposed for his seat. She had 99%, or 13,687 votes, Tuesday. There were 127 write-in votes.
The next ballot count will be Thursday, with the results certified Nov. 29, according to the Office of the Secretary of State's website, which also provided the aforementioned numbers.
Flores’ platform included protecting the Snake River dams and keeping electricity costs low for customers.
“I would work to continue to ensure ratepayers and stakeholders are informed, keep rates low through excellent fiduciary oversight, and strengthen and grow vital community programs, including the fiber network,” she wrote in the Chelan County Official Local Voters’ Pamphlet.
Bergren said he wanted to keep local control of electricity rates, as well as keep rates low.
“I voted for and supported the district's present course in reducing its long-term debt and during my time in office worked hard to help develop the district's strategic plan and surplus energy sales program,” he wrote in the pamphlet.
Agnew said at a candidate forum Sept. 29 he believed the PUD should seek alternative ways of getting electricity, such as pumped storage hydropower, or PSH.
“... the PUD is not making decisions based on what is in the best interests of the citizens of Douglas County,” he wrote in the Douglas County Official Local Voters’ Pamphlet. “Specifically their rate schedule for high load users, their power wheeling rate, and a policy of not providing high load users with power generated by the PUD itself. These rates and policies are driving away businesses that would like to locate in Douglas County.”
Viebrock said the PUD’s implementation of making new large load customers pay for electricity on the open market was helping keep electricity for residents and businesses.
“My number one priority as PUD Commissioner is to preserve our most important asset in Douglas County, which is Wells Dam,” he wrote in the pamphlet. “I will also continue to fight to maintain local control of our dam and the transmission and distribution infrastructure and to continue the build out of our fiber internet system."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone