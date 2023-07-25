221226-newslocal-fentanyl 01.JPG (copy)
Boxes of Naloxone HCl Nasal Spray are available for those in need at Alano Club at 213 N. Chelan Ave. The nasal spray is used to help reverse the lethal effects of an opioid overdose.

WENATCHEE — Naloxone is a life-saving medicine that reverses a drug overdose. In August 2019, the state of Washington issued a statewide standing order to dispense naloxone at pharmacies.

Naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, has no effect on someone who does not have opioids in their body like heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, and morphine, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.



