WENATCHEE — Naloxone is a life-saving medicine that reverses a drug overdose. In August 2019, the state of Washington issued a statewide standing order to dispense naloxone at pharmacies.
Naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, has no effect on someone who does not have opioids in their body like heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, and morphine, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
Anyone can bring a print or digital copy of the standing order signed by the Washington State Department of Health chief of science, Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, to a pharmacy, show their ID, and obtain naloxone with no disclosure, according to the Department of Health’s website.
Medicaid covers naloxone in Washington state but varies among other insurances and the price of naloxone changes among pharmacies, said John Doyle public information officer for the DOH in an email to The Wenatchee World.
From 2021-2022, 26 out of 68 drug overdose deaths in Chelan County involved an opioid in statistics shared by Doyle. For Douglas County 11 of 23 drug overdose deaths involved an opioid.
Doyle said these are preliminary numbers and may change.
There are organizations around Wenatchee that offer free naloxone to the public with no disclosure.
The Alano Club on 213 N. Chelan Ave. has a vending machine that dispenses naloxone nasal spray for free.
The Community Advancement of Family Education (CAFE) also offers free naloxone nasal spray on 766 S. Mission St.
“We want to push for people to have it, you don’t have to be a user to carry it, you don’t have to know people who use to carry it, you just never know what’s going to happen and where,” said Francisco Jimenez, recovery navigator for CAFE. “You can be out with your kids at the park and somebody leaves something behind and you don’t even know your kid picks it up thinking it’s candy.”
Jimenez said that all five of CAFE’s recovery navigators carry naloxone with them in case of an emergency.
He said he believes that distributing naloxone around the community saves lives and doesn’t enable people to use it.
“I know it automatically jumps to that conclusion, but carrying Narcan, for me, is about saving lives,” Jimenez said. “The people that use (drugs) normally don’t carry Narcan and if they do they are most likely trying to quit and they can’t use it on themselves because they are unconscious.”
