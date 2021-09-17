PESHASTIN — The Cascade Kodiaks overcame four first-half turnovers to turn a dominating second-half performance on the way to a 42-22 win over Brewster on Friday night.
“Our defense was playing awesome,” said Cascade Head Coach Dom Coffin. “Our defense had the only score in the first half. On offense, we had four turnovers in the first half. We just kept killing ourselves and shooting ourselves in the foot, shutting our drives down. Luckily our defense held it for us in the first half.”
Big plays led the way to victory for the Kodiaks in the second half.
Cascade could not get started offensively in the first half. Turnovers were a big factor. The Kodiaks had two interceptions and two fumbles.
The Kodiaks finally got on the board in the second quarter with a 25-yard interception return by junior Hunter Stutzman. Cascade led 7-0 at the half.
“We saw on film they liked the screen so that was something we really worked on with our defense. They did a really good job on that play staying by the running back. We were able to get the interception,” Coffin said.
The second half started in a big way with a 91-yard touchdown run by junior Kai Lumen. Cascade pushed the lead to 14-0.
Next possession, the Kodiaks took over at their own 39-yard line. After a bad snap, Cascade was pushed back to their own 16-yard line but two plays later, junior quarterback Braeden Parton connected with junior tight end Kaston Dillon on a 75-yard touchdown on 3rd and 23.
Cascade led 21-0.
The Kodiaks then put together their best drive of the night, a 10-play, 75-yard drive with senior runningback Joseph Wall scoring a 5-yard touchdown. That pushed the lead to 28-0.
After a Lumen interception, Cascade needed only two plays to score, a 45-yard run by Parton to push the lead to 35-0 in the third quarter.
“We went in at halftime, since most of the guys play both ways, they were showing a spark on defense so that was nice when the guys came out in the second half fired up. We were able to take care of the ball and bust off some big plays,” Coffin said. “We have a lot of really good athletes on our team, so just giving them the opportunity and those big plays just happened.”
Brewster showed some life in the fourth quarter with a 10-play, 50-yard drive as junior Reese Vassar scored from 5-yards. That cut the lead to 35-6 as the Bears missed the extra point.
Cascade would drive down to the Bear 2-yard line, but another bad snap pushed the ball back to the 26-yard line. The Kodiaks would try a 34-yard field goal but it was blocked.
Brewster would score the next possession on two big pass plays, the last of which was a 25-yard strike from Vassar to senior Adaih Najera. With the two-point conversion, that cut the lead to 35-14 with 1:56 left in the game.
The onside kick gave the Kodiaks the ball at midfield. Wall did the work on the drive, carrying it four times, the last for a 2-yard score. Cascade led 42-14 with 48 seconds left.
Brewster would come back with an 80-yard pass play from Vassar to sophomore Brady Wolf for the score and two-point conversion. That made the score 42-22.
Coffin felt their offensive line wore down the Bears in the second half.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty with everything. We lost a lot of our skill guys. Our line is still coming together and settled down in the second half and just played football,” he said.
The Kodiaks improve to 1-2 on the season while Brewster falls to 0-3.
Next up for Cascade, a road game at Granite Falls next Friday. Cashmere beat GF 48-12 on Friday at home.
“Our number one thing is building confidence and getting the momentum rolling. We have one more game until we start league. We just want to make sure to keep it rolling and get ready for that league game in two weeks,” Coffin said.