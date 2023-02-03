WENATCHEE — The Cascade Veterinary Clinic Apprenticeship Program, a product of Wenatchee SkillSource's and Cascade Veterinary Clinic's partnership, is the first of its kind in the region, and welcomed its first apprentice in January, the partners said.
The program paves a new pathway for students pursuing a veterinary care career to gain on-the-job training paired with higher education.
“They’ll (participants) be essentially working 40 hours a week, learning on the job… doctor or a licensed vet tech will be teaching one-on-one with them while they’re learning on the job,” said Susan Adams, SkillSource managing director. “Along with that, they’ll be completing… over 200 hours of classroom study during that time.”
The program to become licensed veterinary technicians consists of a 6,000-hour, or three-year, structured on-the-job training commitment and includes a related supplemental curriculum with 760 hours of classroom instruction. Of the 760 hours, 200 hours are with Wenatchee Valley College, Adams said, while the remaining instruction time is conducted by Cascade Veterinary Clinic.
Upon completion, program participants will be eligible to sit for the Veterinary Technician National Examination (VTNE), which is the national exam for veterinary technicians. Once the exam is passed, participants are licensed veterinary technicians.
“The benefits of this new program are astronomical, for our apprentices, our employees, our clinics as a whole and our community. This new program offers individuals a pathway to become a Licensed Veterinary Technician that was not readily available in the past,” wrote Karly Murray, Cascade Veterinary Clinic apprenticeship coordinator, in an email.
Molly Robertson is the inaugural member to the Cascade Veterinary Clinic Apprenticeship Program, after the Washington State Apprenticeship and Training Council gave it the stamp of approval in October 2022.
"Being the first Veterinary Technician Apprentice in this once in a lifetime program is an honor. I have the chance to learn and grow and experience something no one else ever has, and for that I am extremely grateful," Robertson wrote in an email. "I am excited to be the trailblazer for this program and hope to guide and help other apprentices down the road."
SkillSource was responsible for guiding Cascade Veterinary Clinic through the apprenticeship development process, according to Adams. SkillSource also secured program funding through the Career Connect Washington organization, according to a SkillSource press release.
“Registered apprenticeship does not happen without business,” Adams said. “But a lot of businesses are not familiar with how to navigate applying for and obtaining approval for a registered apprenticeship program, so we brought that expertise to the table.”
The program fills an educational gap in the local area and there are only four programs in the state, Adams said, three of which are on the westside and one in Yakima. Only 25% of the training needs for licensed veterinary technicians are being met in the state, which leaves a 75% deficit in meeting training needs, according to Adams.
“Without having to uproot their lives, or families, apprentices can train within the Wenatchee area with minimal to no cost out of pocket,” Murray wrote. “Licensed Veterinary Technicians will provide services to our community that we currently lack in this critical time of demand for LVTs.”
Another program offered through the apprenticeship program is for those on the veterinary assistant track. Adams added this program consists of 2,000 hours, or one year, of on the job training with Cascade Veterinary Clinic and 150 hours of instruction. Of the 150 hours, 100 hours are based with Wenatchee Valley College.
“Employers like Cascade Vet that step up and put their shoulder in it, really helps the workforce in this area,” said Lisa Dowling, SkillSource CEO. “This is a remarkable lift for Cascade Vet. We’d like to see more partnerships like this with businesses.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone