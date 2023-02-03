vet

Molly Robertson is the inaugural member to the Cascade Veterinary Clinic Apprenticeship Program. She joined in January. 

 Provided photo/SkillSource

WENATCHEE — The Cascade Veterinary Clinic Apprenticeship Program, a product of Wenatchee SkillSource's and Cascade Veterinary Clinic's partnership, is the first of its kind in the region, and welcomed its first apprentice in January, the partners said.

The program paves a new pathway for students pursuing a veterinary care career to gain on-the-job training paired with higher education.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?