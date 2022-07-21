EAST WENATCHEE — Local health officials expect COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to increase as the new BA.5 omicron subvariant continues spreading.
Here in Chelan and Douglas counties, the 14-day case rate on Tuesday was 426.22 per 100,000, according to health district data. Last week, the two-county rate was 428.65 per 100,000.
Dr. James Wallace, Chelan-Douglas Health District interim health officer, said at Monday’s monthly board meeting that cases may plateau but different parts of the state experience increases at different times.
At-home tests also continue making it difficult to get accurate case numbers as many do not report their results.
“We anticipate there being continued increases as the (BA.5) variant becomes more predominant,” Wallace said. He also added that this new variant is not any more severe as the original omicron strain.
At Central Washington Hospital, seven patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19. One out of the seven patients were in the Intensive Care Unit. A week ago, only six patients were hospitalized on July 13.
Wallace said that healthcare partners like Central Washington Hospital and other critical access hospitals are seeing more cases in their emergency rooms and other COVID hospital admissions in the last two or three months.
People 65 years old and older are the most heavily impacted by severe COVID-19 disease, according to Wallace.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District has also identified two cases of Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) late last week. The health district is investigating these cases.
MIS-C is a syndrome that only affects children and causes inflammation in different body parts like the heart, lungs, kidneys and more. The syndrome is associated with COVID-19 and has no other plausible diagnoses, according to a July 2022 report on the subject from the state Department of Health.
The Chelan-Douglas county area has seen a total of 5 MIS-C cases so far according to this report and Wallace’s comments on Monday.
Wallace asked the public to mitigate their risk of COVID-19 as case and hospitalization rates remain high by masking when in close proximity to other people or in indoor spaces.
“I spoke to a patient (Monday) who went to a wedding and everyone attending the wedding was asked to do a home test before they attended,” Wallace said. “And so a lot of people really doing a good job and trying to limit limit risk as much as possible when they know that they’re going to be in higher-risk settings.”
In response to an increase in demand, the health district’s testing site located at the Town Toyota Center has expanded its operating hours.
Starting Monday, the TTC site is now open 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday. The site was only open Monday, Wednesday and Friday before the change.
No appointment is needed and walk-ins are welcome at the site. If someone tests positive, people can learn about guidelines here: wwrld.us/positive.
Some public locations are beginning to require masking as cases rise. Starting Monday, all persons appearing in Chelan County District Court are required to wear a mask. If someone attending does not have a mask, they will be provided one, according to a Chelan County news release.
