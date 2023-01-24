EAST WENATCHEE — Influenza-like illness have been on a downward trend since cases peaked in late November, but COVID-19 cases may increase in the next couple of weeks, according to a local health official.
At its November peak, Influenza-like illness (ILI) accounted for about 16% of emergency department visits across a subset of hospitals statewide, a 4-year record, according to state Department of Health data.
For the week ending on Jan. 14, ILI made up around 2% of emergency department visits, which stands about the middle of the pack over the last four years.
The biggest contributors to this spike in ILI was due to Influenza A (H3N2), Rhinovirus (the common cold) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
COVID-19 and its many omicron subvariants have since taken a step back with a 14-day case rate around the 120 per 100,000 range in November, according to state Department of Health data.
That could be changing as COVID-19 cases have recently shown uptrend in Chelan and Douglas counties, said Dr. James Wallace, Chelan-Douglas Health District health officer, on Tuesday at the monthly board of health meeting.
As of Jan. 17, the 14-day case rate for the combined Chelan and Douglas county area was 115.9 per 100,000. The rate was 84.3 in December, according to state Department of Health.
Wallace said at Tuesday's board meeting that the public should expect further ILI activity through the remainder of the winter season.
"We're watching it very closely and certainly want to be prepared," Wallace said.
At Central Washington Hospital, patients for RSV and flu have also leveled off and wait times at the emergency department have returned to normal after being under stress in early December, said Adam MacDonald, Confluence Health spokesperson, in an email.
The health district also said it would be monitoring a COVID-19 safety signal — reports that a drug may have caused a new, unknown adverse medical event — for persons aged 65 years and older released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and the Food & Drug Administration released earlier this month.
A CDC vaccine safety surveillance system identified a preliminary signal of ischemic stroke — a stroke caused by a blood clot limiting blood flow in the brain — in people 65 years and older who had recently received the Pfizer bivalent booster, according to a CDC news release.
Wallace said that the CDC reported about 130 of these cases among 550,000 total individuals who received the bivalent vaccine.
Data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, along with the Veterans Affairs database, have not shown any increased risk of ischemic stroke following a bivalent vaccine, according to the CDC news release.
"The signal is there (which) warrants further exploration," Wallace said. "We're waiting to hear from partners hear from other databases whether there's similar results in other settings and certainly can't draw correlations or current causation at this point from that information."
The CDC is not recommending any changes to COVID-19 vaccination practice at this time and neither is the health district.
Back in 2021, the state Department of Health paused the use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in April close to a month while the federal government investigated a rare type of blood clot.
In December 2021, the state Department of Health recommended the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines over the J&J vaccine due to rare but serious condition called thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS).
Across the nation, TTS has occurred in 4 cases per one million doses administered, according to the CDC.
Find more information about adverse events reported after COVID-19 vaccinations here: wwrld.us/adverse.
