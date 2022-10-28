WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Commissioner race between Anne Hessburg and Shon Smith has received a little over $100,000 in cash contributions, about two-thirds donated to Hessburg's campaign.
Hessburg and Smith are running for Chelan County Commissioner of District 2 — the Upper Wenatchee Valley including Leavenworth and Cashmere — taking over Bob Bugert's seat since he announced his retirement.
In 2018 when Bugert won his seat against Smith in the general election, the two candidates raised about $94,000 combined in cash contributions, according to the Public Disclosure Commission.
Hessburg, a Leavenworth City Councilwoman and environmental planner, has received close to $70,000 in cash contributions as of Oct. 23, according to the Public Disclosure Commission.
Among her largest contributors to her campaign include several construction companies, vacation rental representatives and a law firm.
Love Leavenworth Vacation Rentals, a short-term rental agency, and its owners, Sean and Karlyn Lynn, contributed more than $4,000 to Hessburg's campaign, according to the Public Disclosure Commission.
The Short-term Rental Alliance of Chelan County, a coalition of rental owners, also donated $1,000. And the North Central Washington Association of Realtors as well as the Washington Realtors Political Action Committee donated a total of $2,000.
A Leavenworth fruit grocer, Prey's Fruit Barn & Orchards, donated $3,000 to Hessburg's campaign.
Gatens Green Weidenbach PLLC, a Wenatchee law firm specializing in land use and real estate, has donated $2,750.
The firm represents a large number of the active cases of short-term rental owners who have appealed the county's denials of their applications to the Douglas County Superior Court or the Washington State Court of Appeals.
Goodfellow Brothers, Wenatchee construction company, and Selland Construction Inc., Wenatchee general contractor, have donated a total of $5,000, according to the Public Disclosure Commission.
Hessburg said in an email Friday that residents are resonating with her campaign priorities of restoring confidence in the Community Development department, bringing collaborative leadership and opening up honest dialogue.
"A successful campaign depends on contributions, and I’m grateful for both the financial and volunteer contributions I’ve received," Hessburg said in an email Friday. "I wouldn’t be where I am today without them. I believe my campaign support shows that people believe in the direction I’d take the office if given the opportunity to serve."
Find a full list of the contributions and expenses in Hessburg's campaign at wwrld.us/hessburgcampaign.
Smith, Cashmere resident and the owner of the Wok-About Grills in Wenatchee and Leavenworth, has received close to $32,000 in cash contributions as of Oct. 15, which roughly equals the amount he received in 2018 during his first run for commissioner, according to the Public Disclosure Commission.
Several of his larger donors include local construction companies and other business-related councils all in the thousand-dollar range.
Smith's largest donor was a private couple, Lyle and Lorraine Kile from Wenatchee, who donated $4,000 to Smith's campaign, according to the Public Disclosure Commission.
Other notable donors include:
- The Washington Small Business Council donated $1,000
- Smith Excavation, a Cashmere excavation firm, donated $2,000
- Wessman Construction LLC, a Cashmere contractor, donated $1,000.
- Gold Construction Inc., a general contractor in Wenatchee, donated $1,000
- Columbia Distributing Company, a Wenatchee distributor, donated $1,000.
Love Leavenworth Vacation Rentals donated $500 to Smith's campaign in June, before the primary election in August. Love Leavenworth also donated to Hessburg's campaign.
"I'm grateful for the support," said Smith in a phone call Friday. "Support came from unusual areas because I think people are very anxious for a change and they're rewarding me for that with financial contributions."
Smith did note that the amount of money he needed during this campaign was not the same as Hessburg since he still had a number of campaign signs from his first run.
"I'm just super grateful for the support and super grateful for the people that have stood by me," he said.
Smith said at a September forum that he sees the county as a "giant business" and would bring a "business mindset to the commission.
"And when that giant checkbook comes out and bills need to be paid, I think a business mindset is very important," he said.
Find a full list of Smith's donors and expenses during the campaign at wwrld.us/smithcampaign.