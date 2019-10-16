WENATCHEE — Police are searching for an unidentified man believed to have stolen thousands in cash from a Wenatchee coin shop.
About 10:13 a.m. Wednesday, a man entered Collectors Choice Coin Shop at 210 Second St. and stole several thousand dollars in large bills from a safe, said Det. Sgt. Nathan Hahn with Wenatchee Police.
The suspect was still at-large as of 1 p.m. and was last seen running southbound on Mission Street.
He’s described as a white male, roughly 45 years old with brown hair and wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, Hahn said.
Anyone with information related to the theft can contact RiverCom Dispatch at 663-9911.