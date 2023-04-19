beta
Buy Now

Gov. Jay Inslee listens to Beta Hatch founder and CEO Virginia Emery talk about her company June 24, 2022, in Cashmere.

WENATCHEE — North Central Washington bug farm, Beta Hatch, is spreading its wings and opening a second mealworm production facility in Wenatchee with the help of a $400,000 state grant.

Beta Hatch currently operates out of its 40,000-square-foot Cashmere facility, producing worms and beetle eggs to sell on the market as animal feed and fertilizer. The site's ribbon cutting was in June 2022, with Gov. Jay Inslee attending.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?