Frosty the Snowman shows his moves to fellow Christmas characters as he dances to his "Frosty the Snowman" song near the end of the Christmas in Cashmere celebration on Saturday.

CASHMERE — A steady stream of people flocked to downtown Cashmere for its annual Christmas in Cashmere Saturday. The series of holiday festivities started at 11 a.m. in Martin’s Market and didn’t roll to a stop until 4 p.m. downtown.

“Christmas in Cashmere is an all-in-one stop that allows families to connect with surrounding businesses while also entertaining the kids,” said Rachel Lippert, Cashmere Chamber of Commerce executive director.

Kai Lindblom, 11, of Cashmere, and his sister Payton Lindblom, 7, draw hot cocoa on their Happy Letters while at Christmas in Cashmere on Saturday. A number of families stopped by the booth to make Happy Letters, which are distributed to veterans, retirement homes, children hospitals, and cancer treatment facilities. Those who want to make Happy Letters may visit happy-letters.com.


