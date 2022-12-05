Kai Lindblom, 11, of Cashmere, and his sister Payton Lindblom, 7, draw hot cocoa on their Happy Letters while at Christmas in Cashmere on Saturday. A number of families stopped by the booth to make Happy Letters, which are distributed to veterans, retirement homes, children hospitals, and cancer treatment facilities. Those who want to make Happy Letters may visit happy-letters.com.
Santa Claus reads his favorite Christmas story to a group of children at Christmas in Cashmere on Saturday. Christmas in Cashmere included a Coca-Cola Polar Bear, local bands, Santa's parade and story time, Christmas carols, crafts, and local vendors.
Santa Claus reads his favorite Christmas story to a group of children at Christmas in Cashmere on Saturday. Christmas in Cashmere included a Coca-Cola Polar Bear, local bands, Santa's parade and story time, Christmas carols, crafts, and local vendors.
CASHMERE — A steady stream of people flocked to downtown Cashmere for its annual Christmas in Cashmere Saturday. The series of holiday festivities started at 11 a.m. in Martin’s Market and didn’t roll to a stop until 4 p.m. downtown.
“Christmas in Cashmere is an all-in-one stop that allows families to connect with surrounding businesses while also entertaining the kids,” said Rachel Lippert, Cashmere Chamber of Commerce executive director.
The chamber mapped out Christmas in Cashmere festivities to snake from Martin’s Market, where Santa Claus posed for pictures, and through the downtown corridor, where the remainder of offerings were hosted.
Brick and Rafters and The Henry Building, located on Cottage Avenue, hosted an Artisan Christmas market for event-goers to frequent in between activities. Tents with do-it-yourself crafts were huddled downtown and kids could say "cheese" behind gingerbread photo stand-ins. Once the morning snow trickled to a stop, even the weather played along for the event with sunshine.
“It’s a good event to bring kids to because they have kid-friendly booths, there are lots of treats and snacks and it’s a safe area to run and walk around in,” said Alex Ortega, Cashmere resident and mom. “It’s not as many people as Leavenworth, but you still get the Christmas vibe.”
The free event, featuring Coca-Cola Polar Bear and an array of free children's activities, was specifically tailored Saturday for families with young children, according to Lippert. Businesses along the downtown corridor took advantage of the crowd and offered specials and samples to draw in customers.
“(We decided to offer specials today) to drive some excitement and hopefully get some people into the bakery,” said Joel Lutton, Sure to Rise bakery owner.
Simultaneously, in the spirit of giving and receiving during the holiday season, the chamber hosted a food drive to collect non-perishable items for the Cashmere Food Bank.
“The food drive has in the past been an extremely important piece to the Christmas in Cashmere event,” said Lippert. “This year is especially important as we are seeing so much economic uncertainty. Families are really feeling the hit when it comes to groceries. Milk is the same pierce, almost as a gallon of gas. There are families in need that may only be able to afford milk or cheese, the least we can do is give them a non-perishable meal kit.”
According to Lippert, the chamber has paired with Martin’s Market for a "Stuff the Bus"-style food drive in prior years. However, the chamber took a hiatus from the food drive as a result of COVID-19-related restrictions. The chamber uses the free Christmas event as an opportunity to collect donations from locals to benefit the local food bank while also providing a line-up of festive entertainment for families.
“It’s cool for Cashmere to host a free event for everyone because it brings the community out and you always run into people you know,” said Ortega. “Also it’s a good chance for local vendors and craft makers to show off what they have.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone