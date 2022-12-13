CASHMERE — A portion of a new subdivision, buildable lots for 19 homes, is anticipated to begin taking shape this spring, with building expected to start.
Cashmere City Council approved Phase 1 of the Freedom Hills Subdivision and its related infrastructure at its Monday council meeting.
“What (council is) approving, we are accepting that these are city streets, city water lines, city lights,” said Steve Croci, city director of operations.
Phase 1 of the subdivision, which consists of buildable lots, are accessible along Olive Street. The eventual Phase 2, which is still in the works, will be accessible by Kennedy Road and Rank Road, according to Tammy Miller, permit specialist and public records clerk for the city. Lot sizes range from .16 acres to .41 acres.
POH Ventures LLC, owned by Gregg Smith, is the developer behind the subdivision and purchased the two parcels for $925,000 in March 2021, according to this Wenatchee World article: bit.ly/3Ymdad1.
“He’s (Smith) been in business for 30 plus years. He only wants to do the very best,” said Miller. “He lives here and he doesn’t want any tarnish on his name.”
According to Miller, the process for the finalization of Phase 1 for the subdivision took roughly 18 months. Smith submitted the application for the subdivision in June 2021, followed by a public comment period and State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) process, which identifies potential environmental impacts. After a public hearing in December 2021, the city approved the subdivision application in January 2022, according to Miller.
Miller added that the storm water system on the property site would be maintained by the Freedom Hills Homeowners Association (HOA). Each lot owner would also be responsible to complete model remedies for soil on their lot. The lot owner would then submit a Residential Subdivision Self-Certification Statement form to the state Department of Ecology and the city, prior to obtaining a certificate of occupancy.
“It’s going to be a nice addition to our city,” said Miller. “We are ready to start selling the lots. Gregg has people ready to buy and this spring we’ll have several buildings of homes. That’s a good thing.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone