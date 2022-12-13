CASHMERE — A portion of a new subdivision, buildable lots for 19 homes, is anticipated to begin taking shape this spring, with building expected to start.

Cashmere City Council approved Phase 1 of the Freedom Hills Subdivision and its related infrastructure at its Monday council meeting.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

