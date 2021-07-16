CASHMERE — When Juliane Hanley saw how close the Red Apple Fire was, she knew she needed to do what she could to help evacuate Nahahum Canyon. But she wasn’t just worried about humans.
“Some of my friends and horse acquaintances live up Nahahum Canyon and the fire was getting out of hand and they needed somewhere to go,” Hanley said. “We needed to help the horse community to get away from the fires.”
A member of the Tillicum Riders, Hanley on Wednesday assisted in helping 16 horses evacuate by loading them into her trailer and driving them to the Tillicum Riders property in Cashmere.
The Tillicum Riders is an equestrian riding club that promotes horsemanship and other horse sports. The group also takes part in rodeos and other horse shows.
For the most part, the evacuation went smoothly. Hanley said loading a horse into a trailer is similar to a dog getting into a car, and that the fire was far enough away in the canyon to avoid panic.
“Horses are very sensitive, though, and if the people are panicking, then they can definitely lead into that and decide they do not want to get into that trailer,” Hanley said. “Especially if the environmental concerns are the fire and the smoke, then they can definitely refuse to get in.”
Wednesday night, as Tillicum Riders President Cindy Fowler attempted to load her horses at her home in Sunnyslope, a male horse did not want to load. It got to the point where Fowler considered leaving the animal and evacuating. The fire eventually burned a significant portion of Fowler's land and the fencing surrounding it, but the horse was safely evacuated.
Cathy Thackeray, another member of the Tillicum Riders, was tasked with numbering the horses in the stalls and helping organize the operation.
As of 12:30 p.m. Friday, six horses remained at the facility. While the property has space for 19 horses, Hanley said they can use the Chelan County Expo Center across the street as an overflow area if needed.
Thackeray said for the Red Apple Fire, the process was about as seamless as possible.
“It went really well. I wouldn’t call it a challenge, actually,” Thackeray said. “When you have good people working together, it just sort of went well.”