WENATCHEE — A Cashmere man is suspected of stealing money at least seven times from an acquaintance’s bank account.
Police believe earlier this month Michael P. Thurman, 45, broke into the alleged victim’s home and stole checks and a debit card and then used them to make unauthorized withdrawals, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Friday in Chelan County Superior Court.
A review of surveillance footage from Sept. 7 and 8 showed Thurman using Cashmere Valley Bank ATMs on multiple occasions to withdraw money from the account, the affidavit said. Police say Thurman forged the checks and gained access to the debit card PIN without the alleged victim’s knowledge.
The thefts were reported to police on Sept. 12.
In an interview with police Friday, Thurman said he regularly sold Xanax to the alleged victim and had been given permission to use the checks and ATM card.
Thurman was arrested on suspicion of four counts of second-degree identity theft, three counts of forgery, two counts of second-degree possession of stolen property, and third-degree possession of stolen property.
He’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.