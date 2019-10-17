CASHMERE — A former city planning commissioner is challenging the incumbent in this year's mayoral race.
Larry Bruehl is running to replace Mayor Jim Fletcher, whom the City Council appointed in June 2018 after former Mayor Jeff Gomes resigned. Fletcher is completing Gomes' term, which expires at the end of the year.
Voting starts Friday for the Nov. 5 election.
The Wenatchee World asked both candidates to submit written answers to the following questions, using up to 200 words. They were not allowed to see each other's answers.
WW: What's your top priority for the city, and how would you advocate for it?
Bruehl: Our early American theme and sign rules went by the wayside in 2013 because a permit was issued without the requirement to include the canopy. Nine months later, people said, 'Hey, where are the canopies to finish Main Street?' Well, at a council meeting the summer of 2014, by a vote of 3-2, the council made up of five government people did away with our forefathers. Ron Trimble, president of Cashmere Valley Bank and also president of the Chamber of Commerce, adopted that theme spring 1968, 51 years ago. Cashmere Valley has done well with their early American banks all over the state. My goal is to bring back the early American theme. Also, open the Angier bridge if possible.
Fletcher: Managing the city's finances and resources to improve efficiencies and reduce costs. Inflation and the costs of operating a city are increasing faster than revenues. It will not be long until costs exceed revenues, resulting in forced reductions in services. As mayor, it is necessary to provide leadership to make changes to control costs by finding new ways of providing services expected by the people of Cashmere.
WW: What's the best approach to developing the city?
Bruehl: First thing I want to do is fire our city lawyer and the engineering firm we are using. They seem to protect each other, and I don't trust their advice. I am a firm believer in competitive bidding and want us to have those two positions changed so I know we are getting good advice if needed. Then these developers can show up with good street layouts, holding ponds, etc., all properly engineered by their engineers for water runoff, curbs and gutters, and proper setbacks.
Fletcher: Public involvement to establish a consensus on a vision for what we want the city to be like as it grows and develops. Businesses that have a vision of what they want to achieve are far more successful than those businesses that just respond to situations imposed upon them. Cities can be successful in developing by building that vision with public participation and information on actions towards the development vision.
WW: What's the best way to address the local housing crisis?
Bruehl: I want to stay away from condos and put in more nice apartments. Build within walking distance of the Link (Transit) system. People without cars should be getting the lowest rents because the landlords do not have to provide as many parking spots. I have a plan on how to make travel to and from the old pond property very safe.
Fletcher: Cashmere is out of land available for new housing developments. Redevelopment of existing sties is possible but limited by the expense. As mayor, it will be important to work with the county government to plan and achieve new housing in areas that are outside of city limits but will need city water and sewer utilities to create affordable lot sizes or new apartments.