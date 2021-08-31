Volunteers Jim and Janet Flagel of Cashmere sit at the jail at Pioneer Village just before the opening of Apple Days 2019. The annual event set for the first weekend in October has been canceled for the second year due to COVID-19.
CASHMERE — Apple Days 2021, which had been slated for the first weekend in October, has been canceled, for the second year, because of COVID-19 concerns.
The notice was posted Monday on the website for the Cashmere Museum and Pioneer Village.
“We will miss gathering and celebrating our community and harvest, but feel it is important to do our part to avoid spreading this virus,” the post states.
The annual fundraiser for the museum —started in 1967 — usually attracts more than 1,000 who tour the grounds to see live demonstrations of pioneer activities, including panning for gold, archery and blacksmithing. Volunteers and community members get into the act as well, entering the pie-baking contest and dress the part of pioneers to explain how people handled life before electricity and running water.
“Apple Days is our biggest fundraiser of the year and the loss of revenue will be impactful,” organizers said in the post. “Stay tuned for other ways to support the museum this fall.”
