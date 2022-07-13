Gillian Darnell cutting cattle at The Bonina Ranch in Eltopia, Washington, in 2021. Cutting, the act of separating one cow from the herd, is Darnell's event in the National High School Finals Rodeo where she will compete this month.
CASHMERE — Incoming Cashmere High School senior Gillian Darnell will compete against high schoolers from around the globe at the world’s largest rodeo this month.
The 74th National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) is held July 17-23 in Gillette, Wyoming.
Darnell and her teammates, 11 other qualifiers from across Washington, will compete for more than $150,000 in prizes and money, more than $375,000 in college scholarships and a chance at the title of NHSFR world champion, according to a press release.
Contestants will perform in two rounds and be judged on their combined times and scores. The top 20 contestants will advance to the world championship at 2 p.m. July 23.
Darnell's event is called cutting, where she will separate one cow from a herd, demonstrating her horse’s athleticism. She will compete on the evening of July 17 and at 8 a.m. July 23.
Darnell said she started cutting cattle three years ago, and joined the high school team in 2021. She will ride on her friend's horse, Lefty.
"That's the horse I started out with and that's who I'm going to nationals with," she said.
Darnell said she's excited to perform in a new environment, and "getting to see all the other people that are up there, and just excited to ride in the nationals."
