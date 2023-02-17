CASHMERE — The Side Street Cashmere, a self proclaimed “neighborhood hub,” debuted its boutique vacation rental, Chickadee Inn, and phase one of its mailroom — the completed legs of its multi-functional business model — at a grand opening party Wednesday.

The Cashmere business — located on the 100 block of Railroad Avenue on the backside of downtown Cashmere, facing Cashmere’s residential nooks and crannies — doesn’t bind itself to just those two avenues of business. The Side Street Cashmere will also include a coffee shop, cider taproom, a co-op grocery store, mercantile and maker’s alley.



