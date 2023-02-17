CASHMERE — The Side Street Cashmere, a self proclaimed “neighborhood hub,” debuted its boutique vacation rental, Chickadee Inn, and phase one of its mailroom — the completed legs of its multi-functional business model — at a grand opening party Wednesday.
The Cashmere business — located on the 100 block of Railroad Avenue on the backside of downtown Cashmere, facing Cashmere’s residential nooks and crannies — doesn’t bind itself to just those two avenues of business. The Side Street Cashmere will also include a coffee shop, cider taproom, a co-op grocery store, mercantile and maker’s alley.
Up next on the calendar, Side Street will open its maker's alley to house artists’ businesses this spring, said co-owner Lana Thomas. The cider tap room, coffee shop, and mercantile are expected to open by the end of June, she said.
The owners are couple Lana and Andrew Thomas. The duo maximized the space and extended its business hand into several buckets of opportunity to take advantage of the 60,000 square feet of room, as reported in this Wenatchee World article: bit.ly/3YhFDQW.
“The dispatch of our mail services is opening now, too (along with the Chickadee Inn), which is where we’re offering mailboxes to people. We want people to come here regularly, know people (at the businesses) and hear about what’s going on,” Lana said. “They can get their mail delivered; they can use it as their business address. As that business grows, we’ll be offering more shipping services, notaries, sort of a full service.”
The mail service at Side Street is anticipated to grow to allow the artists stationed in the maker’s alley a convenient route to ship out products and artwork. Artists would be able to make products, sell them and ship products from one location, while also receiving bulk materials in the same space, which is “really unique,” Andrew said. It also eases the headache of trucking materials into the studio from a home delivery. “You can pick up your package and walk right downstairs to your studio,” he said.
“From what I know from artists, your bottleneck is having to go to the post office and send a package off. No one likes to do that,” Lana said. “We’re hoping to be able to then offer shipping services to people that have their business here so that can relieve part of their pain point.”
The other aspect of the grand opening: Chickadee Inn. The boutique rental is home to a kitchen, living room area, an indoor slide for its smallest guests, and a lounge area, along with seasonally themed rooms, with each room curated to match a season. During the construction process, the Thomas' delved deeper into nuance than originally anticipated, Lana said.
“(During remodeling and construction) there was the natural kind of scope creep, where it was like, ‘Oh this would just make it a little bit better,’ or, ‘This would be something I like, so let’s add that,’” Lana said. “We’ve really taken it from the personal side of how we like to travel and wanted to translate this into what we’re offering. We’ve just wanted to take it to the next step with everything we would want.”
The business sits on a 1.24 acre lot in a century-old building located behind the BNSF Railway. Andrew said "the bones of this building are so good,” which helped alleviate obstacles with unexpected building expenses to work around, like finding mold, and allowed the couple to hone the style and construction of the building.
“Whether or not it’s your style or not, is subjective, but it’s definitely thoughtful and curated (in its design),” Andrew said. “There’s specific paint colors in every room, there’s specific carpet in every room and yes, you could just go buy the 91 cents a square foot (of carpet) and put it in, but ultimately it’s not going to give you the same warm feelings.”
The idea of a one-stop, collaborative space is the highlight of the Side Street business the owners are establishing and the Thomas’ would operate as landlords for the merchants within Side Street. Lana said the couple is aiming to find like-minded business owners, “people that want to be part of the collective that the building is and have that sort of community minded aspect.” The Thomas’ will run the mercantile shop with artists’ goods and vintage goods.
Businesses operated by a variety of owners added to The Side Street Cashmere roster include a cider taproom, coffee shop and co-op grocery store. The co-op grocery store will include a deli, butcher shop and grab-and-go food.
“A place hopefully where you can make your entire meal out of this little grocery store versus getting just your speciality item,” Andrew described the vision of the store, which would include locally sourced goods, like “somebody from up Nahahum Canyon that makes cheese, let’s sell that.” The date of the grocery store opening was undetermined as of Feb. 10.
“By doing all three of those (businesses: coffee shop, taproom and mercantile) at the same time, it promotes the success of all three of those businesses at the same time,” Andrew said. “You come in to get your mail, you’ll stop and get your lunch while you’re here, grab your coffee while you’re here.”
The grand opening included ciders, locally catered snacks and a full block tour of the business. Lana said although the pair tackled the building in phases and focused on 30,000 square feet of the building initially, people have already expressed interest in portions of the other half of the building on which the pair will start work after the initial half.
“We’re focusing on this 30,000 square feet first (of the building) and then we’re going to focus on that 30,000 square feet next,” Andrew said. “We just don’t have the capacity to manage that project on top of managing all of this. We have to do so much capital improvement on the building to get it to a rentable space.”
The Side Street Cashmere is anticipated to be bustling with several businesses by the end of summer 2024.