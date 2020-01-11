CASHMERE — Authorities believe a 96-year-old woman was killed early Saturday morning by her daughter in Cashmere.
Anita Jones, 70, called RiverCom Dispatch at 2:05 a.m. from the 400 block of Pioneer Avenue to report she'd killed her mother, the Chelan County Sheriff's Office said in news release.
The victim's name, along with her manner of death, were not released by the sheriff's office.
Jones was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Detectives haven't established a motive and there are no witnesses they're aware of, said Jason Reinfeld, chief of operations. Investigators are on scene.
The address of the incident has been corrected.