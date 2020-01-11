Updated, 1:20 p.m. Saturday: CASHMERE — Authorities believe a 96-year-old woman was killed early Saturday morning by her daughter in their Cashmere home.
Anita Jones, 70, called RiverCom Dispatch at 2:05 a.m. from the 400 block of Pioneer Avenue to report she'd killed her mother, the Chelan County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The sheriff's office did not release the victim's name and manner of death.
Jones was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Detectives haven't established a motive and there are no known witnesses, said Jason Reinfeld, chief of operations. Investigators were at the scene Saturday.
Jones has owned the home since 2005, according to Chelan County Assessor’s Office records.
Eric Bolyard has lived next door to Jones since before she moved in 15 years ago and said he knew her well, helping her clear snow from her driveway and with small home repairs. He described Jones as a “sweet lady” with declining physical health.
“She definitely does not seem the type to commit murder,” Boyland said. “My goodness.” Boyland never met Jones’ mother. He said she moved into the home last spring.
The address of the incident has been corrected.