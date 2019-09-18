WENATCHEE — Catholic Charities has hired a new North Central Washington director.
Caroll Opel took over the job on Sept. 3. It is a new position that consolidates several departments under one director, said Janice Deccio, Catholic Charities spokesperson. The organization offers mental health, childcare and housing services.
Opel said she worked for one year at Columbia Valley Community Health as clinic administrator. She was in charge of six clinics for the organization.
During her time at CVCH, she was part of the effort to create the integrated health clinic at Catholic Charities offices in Wenatchee, she said. The integrated clinic offers physical checkups for clients receiving mental health treatment from Catholic Charities.
"It is just an honor to be working for an organization that is focused on helping the community," Opel said. "This is something that I have desired for a very long time, and I’m very grateful for this role."
Before working for CVCH, Opel worked for Confluence Health from 2013 to 2017. The Canada native earned a bachelor's degree in nursing from the University College of the Caribou. She is not a licensed or practicing nurse.
“I’m originally from Canada and I moved to Oregon, and from Oregon I made my way here to Wenatchee,” Opel said. “Over the years, I picked up my management skills through hard work and mentors.”
Catholic Charities is in a time of transition, she said. The agency has ceased its substance abuse treatment program and CVCH’s new clinic, New Path, has taken over those services. It is reevaluating its other services in the community and figuring out its direction going forward.
“My position is really to just learn all the different types of services,” Opel said. “It is surprising within one organization how much we can offer.”