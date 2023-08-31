LIFE-HAWAII-WILDFIRE-CATS-ADOPTED-MCT

Volunteer Bill Picate holds Hina as Jing Xu prepares to adopt the cat from Maui at Seattle Humane. 

SEATTLE — Malie the kitten was living in a foster home on Maui when the deadly fires forced her foster mom to evacuate, leaving her unable to care for the 10-month-old cat.

The brown-haired, hazel-eyed kitty was flown with dozens of other felines from Hawaii to the Seattle area, to be taken in by multiple organizations.

LIFE-HAWAII-WILDFIRE-CATS-ADOPTED-2-MCT

Jing Xu holds Hina, the cat she adopted from Seattle Humane. 


