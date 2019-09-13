WENATCHEE — An Olympia woman is behind bars after she allegedly tried to scam the Chelan County Clerk’s Office out of nearly $2,500.
Detectives say Kathryn A. Cook, 44, used a mobile banking app on May 7 to deposit a fake check for $2,478 from the clerk’s office into personal account, according to a probable cause affidavit filed July 2 in Chelan County Superior Court.
The check was fake and not issued by the clerk’s office, the affidavit said. Cook was arrested Thursday on suspicion of first-degree identity theft and forgery.
Authorities were tipped off by an attentive banker. An employee with Cashmere Valley Bank — the bank for the clerk’s office — noticed that Cook’s check was out of sequence with checks issued recently from the clerk’s office. Authorities were then alerted.
A detective with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office contacted Cook’s bank — Obee Credit Union — about the incident and then the credit union contacted Cook by phone. Cook claimed she received the check as part of a court settlement, the affidavit said.
The credit union told the detective that Cook took a photo of the check and then deposited it into her mobile banking app. An address for the clerk’s office written on the check — “126 Wenatchee Street” — about the clerk’s office was “obviously fake,” the affidavit said.
Cook is being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center. She was scheduled to make a preliminary appearance Friday in superior court.