WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised its monkeypox alert level on Monday and recommended travelers wear masks while cautioning that it was not on the same level of concern as COVID-19.
Monkeypox presents as flu-like symptoms before patients develop a painful rash and lesions and swollen lymph nodes.
The incubation period between exposure and when symptoms first appear can be anywhere from five to 21 days, according to the World Health Organization.
The CDC said cases have been reported on every continent aside from Antartica.
“Some cases were reported among men who have sex with men. Some cases were also reported in people who live in the same household as an infected person,” the CDC said. Experts said a number of sexually transmitted infections present similar symptoms and the real number of infections could be higher.
The agency reported 31 confirmed cases in the U.S. as of Monday afternoon. The first reported cases in Washington, D.C., came on Sunday.
The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on Monday it had instructed monkeypox vaccine manufacturer Bavarian Nordic to deliver an additional 36,000 doses this week as part of a drawdown from a U.S. vaccine stockpile.
In a statement, HHS said the doses will be added to the existing 36,000 in the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile.
Bavarian Nordic's vaccine, called Jynneos, is approved to treat both monkeypox and smallpox.
The Danish company, which developed the vaccine with the support of HHS' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, still has more than 1 million government-owned doses of the vaccine on hand. Another 16.4 million doses of vaccine could be finished if needed, HHS said.
During a news briefing last week, HHS official Dawn O'Connell said Bavarian Nordic can store the vaccine at a lower temperature than is possible once in the stockpile, extending the vaccine's shelf life by about two years.
In addition to the Bavarian Nordic vaccine, the United States has more than 100 million doses of ACAM2000, a smallpox vaccine from Emergent BioSolutions Inc., that is also effective against monkeypox.
As of June 3, the government has delivered about 1,200 vaccines and 100 courses of treatment within the United States.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday urged U.S. doctors to test for monkeypox if they suspect cases, saying there may be community-level spread but that the overall public health risk remained low.
