WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday recommended use of Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for individuals aged 18 and above.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky said the decision "expanded the options available" to U.S. adults for vaccinations.