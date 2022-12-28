WORLD-NEWS-CORONAVIRUS-TESTING-CHINA-FLIGHTS-GET

People wait in front a board showing international flight arrivals at Tokyo's Haneda international airport on Wednesday. Hong Kong authorities asked Japan to remove restrictions on direct flights from the city, which were imposed following the explosion of coronavirus cases in mainland China. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will again require airline passengers traveling from China to show a negative COVID-19 test amid a surge in cases after mass protests prompted the Chinese government to relax some draconian containment measures.

The requirement, which begins Jan. 5, comes six months after the CDC lifted a broader testing requirement for airline passengers traveling from any foreign country. The agency warned then that it would “periodically reassess” and reinstate testing requirements as needed.



