WENATCHEE — Prosecutors on Wednesday filed lesser charges against Julius James Ceballos in the 2019 death of an 18-year-old Waterville woman and will seek an 8.5-year prison sentence.
Ceballos, a 22-year-old Wenatchee resident, was arrested June 29, 2021 on suspicion of killing Hannia “Paulina” Mosqueda Rodriguez on Oct. 15, 2019. He was initially charged in Chelan County Superior Court with first-degree murder.
Her body was found in March 2020 in the Horse Lake Preserve, about 3.5 miles by road from a North Wenatchee Avenue home where detectives believe she was stabbed to death, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
The Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney's Office added an additional charge of second-degree murder July 15, 2021.
But as part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped the murder charges and filed amended charges of second-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, according to the amended charges filed Wednesday.
The defense and prosecuting attorneys are recommending 100 months in exchange for Ceballos's guilty plea and 18 months of probation, according to Ceballos's guilty plea.
Ceballos has been held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center since his arrest on a $2 million bail.
His sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 13.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone