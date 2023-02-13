WENATCHEE — Julius James Ceballos was sentenced Monday to 8.5 years in prison in the 2019 death of an 18-year-old Waterville woman.
Ceballos, a 22-year-old Wenatchee resident, was arrested June 29, 2021 on suspicion of killing Hannia "Paulina" Mosqueda Rodriguez on Oct. 15, 2019.
He pleaded guilty earlier this month in Chelan County Superior Court as a part of plea deal to lesser charges — second-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon. Ceballos initially was charged with first-degree murder.
Mosqueda's body was found in March 2020 in the Horse Lake Preserve, about 3.5 miles by road from a North Wenatchee Avenue home where detectives believe she was stabbed to death, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court. An autopsy also showed a gunshot wound to the chest.
One issue was that no forensic evidence was found at the crime scene due to the 5-month delay in finding the victim’s body, said Ryan Valaas, Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecuting Attorney said in an email two weeks ago. He reiterated this point Monday in Superior Court.
The victim's mother, Edith Rodríguez Chávez, spoke at the sentencing in Spanish through a court-appointed interpreter. Chávez asked Ceballos why he killed her daughter.
"I don't know what he did or why he did it, but not having been able to find the body for so long, that was the worst of this," she said. "For me, that was really, really ugly. He took my only daughter."
Chávez also said that the 100-month prison sentence recommended by defense attorney Derek Reid and Valaas was not just and that he has mocked everyone in court.
"The only thing I ask of God is that he punish him in the way he deserves," she said.
Salena Joiner spoke at the hearing and identified herself as Paulina's best friend, whom she met at 14. She described Rodriguez as someone who "lifted people up" and "made me feel like the most important person."
Joiner recalled memories of the two tackling each other in school hallways, which prompted fellow students to jokingly suggest they join the football team.
"This man took away one of the kindest, sweetest people that I have come across in my life," Joiner told the court.
After the hearing in an interview with The World, Joiner described the case's outcome as "baffling."
"We feel that his sentence is unjust and unfair," Joiner said.
Joiner doesn't believe Ceballos feels remorse for killing Rodriguez.
"You can just tell that he is an evil man," Joiner said, adding that he "essentially just got away with it."
Ceballos offered apologies to the Mosqueda's family, but also claimed that "this was self-defense," and cited drugs as a factor.
"I'm sorry," he said. "I take responsibility for my crimes and know that this is affecting me and everyone else around me. I just ask that you please forgive me. It says in the Bible if you don't forgive others the Father will not forgive you for your sins."
He also included a prayer as a part of his statement and recited a Bible verse, Matthew 6:10.
Judge Travis Brandt said that he looked at state law regarding his ability to impose an exceptional sentence — a sentence that would exceed the standard sentencing guidelines for the two charges to which Ceballos pleaded guilty.
Brandt said he did not believe he had the ability to impose an exceptional sentence because the guilty plea was entered as an agreement between the defense and prosecution.
He also examined aggravating circumstances, specifically that Ceballos did not appear to show any remorse, according to the probable cause affidavit, and that he reportedly bragged to others about killing Mosqueda and showed another witness video of the stabbing.
Brandt sentenced Ceballos to 102 months, the maximum in the standard range for second-degree manslaughter, along with 18 months of probation.
After the sentencing, Chávez reiterated in Spanish that she felt Ceballos was laughing at everyone.
"Here, anyone can take anyone's life and only get eight years in prison," she said. "This is a mockery for everyone and especially for the Hispanic people. If my daughter had been American, they would have punished him more. There is no justice for us here."
José Miramontes, Chávez's longtime partner and the victim's stepfather, also said he thinks maybe the result would have been different if they weren't Hispanic.
"Regrettably, we're going to continue shattered because my daughter, Paulina, will not leave from where she is. But he will in less than eight years, again, laughing at us as you could say," Miramontes said in Spanish. "I will leave everything to God. He's the only one that will be in charge of delivering justice to him. And he's going to give us the strength to keep moving forward."
— Pete O'Cain contributed to this report