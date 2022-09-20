Juan Ramos of Quincy plays a solo on the accordion while performing with other Alvaro Valencia Y Su Elegancia Norteña band members at Fiestas Mexicanas Saturday night at Triangle Park. "Playing is a passion of mine," Ramos said. The band members enjoy showcasing their style and ideas around North Central Washington and around Washington state.
El Charro Birrieria owner Jose Santos Vidrio of Ephrata cuts brisket for quesabirrias for customers at Fiestas Mexicanas Saturday at Triangle Park. The booth was one of the popular food spots for festival goers. The quesabirras have hints of orange, (in the bin at center right), chili guajillo, marjoram spice and cheese.
WENATCHEE — Triangle Park was the center of festivities this weekend as Fiestas Mexicanas returned in full force after a two-year hiatus — offering Mexican cuisine, live music and more than enough people to celebrate.
Fiestas Mexicanas is a longtime community event doubling as a Mexican Independence Day commemoration and an opportunity to share Hispanic culture.
The event, organized by a nonprofit of the same name and supported by the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, was out of commission for the past two years due to the pandemic. The event is now back, but in a new location.
For at least the past 15 years it was located in Lincoln Park which is currently undergoing renovations. The change in venue to Triangle Park did not hamper celebrations as more than 40 vendors and organizations attended the event which began Friday and went through the weekend.
Children bounced on an inflatable castle Saturday afternoon while nearby a crowd sitting in lawn chairs listened to live music.
Other folks poured in to get food, which included quesabirrias (a mix of a quesadilla with brisket), tacos, churros, elote (Mexican corn) and so much more.
Surrounded by the half-circle of mostly food vendors, several local nonprofits promoted their services to passersby walking around the park.
Among them was Chelan-Douglas County Volunteer Attorney Services, which shared information about its services: free, civil legal help for low-income people by its volunteer attorneys.
"Being here, it's just being a part of our community," said Eloise Barshes, the organization's director.
Yuliana Maldonado, a Wenatchee High School student, was enjoying her time at the event with friends on Saturday, searching through a collection of bracelets a vendor was selling.
Maldonado and her friends are part of Corazón De México — a WHS group performing traditional Mexican dance. The group was one of several to perform during the festival. Other performers included Banda Clave Nueva, Los Valley Boyz and Banda La Troyana.
Maldonado began dancing at community events when she was in middle school, she said. She sees it as an opportunity to participate in part of her culture.
"It feels really good to see a lot of people here," said Alfonso López, Lewis & Clark Elementary School principal and new Hispanic/Latino relations director for the Wenatchee School District. "A lot of people, I believe, they're waiting for an opportunity like this because here we can mingle."
López said he thinks it's wonderful to see the community — both Hispanics and Caucasians — get an opportunity to bond at the event.
"I hope that they'll understand how Latinos live," he said. "We tend to think that Latinos like parties a lot, and maybe that is true, and this is exactly what we need so the community can feel more bonded doing things like this."
