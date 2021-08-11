The U.S. Census Bureau is releasing in-depth demographic statistics from the 2020 Census Thursday that will show how the ethnic, racial and voting-age makeup of neighborhoods shifted over the past decade.
Additional data points, such as homeownership by race, will be released at later dates. Census data has an immense impact on how power is distributed across the country. It is used to:
Redraw legislative voting districts
Determine how many House seats each state gets
Inform decision about how federal funding is allocated for things like schools, roads and hospitals
The 2020 census stands apart from previous censuses not only because of concerns of possible undercounts due to COVID-19 and a citizenship question that was proposed but never implemented, but also because of a number of new changes. For example, last year was the first time the census was collected over the phone and internet, and an option for same-sex households was included.
Census officials also introduced a new technique to protect respondents’ privacy. The technique, known as differential privacy, means that except at the state level, some data will not be reported as enumerated. This could impact the accuracy of some of the data, especially on smaller scales, like blocks.
Census data will be available at census.gov Thursday after 10 a.m.
