WASHINGTON, D.C. — The number of children in poverty fell by 46% in 2021 compared to the previous year, but poverty among people 65 and older rose 13%, according to a new U.S Census report.

The Census Bureau’s newly released data on national rates of poverty, income and health insurance offers a glimpse into the economy of Americans coping with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of president Joe Biden’s $1.8 trillion American Rescue Plan to counter the economic slowdown, high unemployment and inflation.



