YAKIMA — Kittitas Valley Fire Chief John Sinclair calls it the trifecta: changing climate, unhealthy forests and a push for a greater wildland-urban interface.
These are the factors that are increasing fire danger in his Ellensburg-area fire district and in many districts throughout the central part of the state, including throughout the Kittitas and Yakima valleys.
U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., met with Sinclair and other first responders and emergency management personnel from Yakima and Kittitas counties last week to hear what resources the departments need for fire response and prevention.
Murray said she recently advocated to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, which included about $5 billion in grants to support fire resilient forests, conservation, drought and fire resistant agricultural practices.
"We all know that we're seeing more wildfires, more intense wildfires, drought seasons that contribute to that and other things, and the federal government has to step up with its response," she said during Thursday's discussion.
Sinclair's Fire District 7 is growing more populated, its forests are unhealthy and fire seasons are getting longer and more intense.
"It is important to note that conditions are worsening, the population is growing and we need to actively manage the forest," Sinclair said. "We've got distressed forests, we've got insect infestation, we've got drought conditions, and so we're seeing an increased amount of dead trees.
"At the same time, we've got people going out and plopping homes in the middle of those diseased forests."
For Sinclair, the way to address these concerns as they relate to fire includes fuel mitigation efforts, grazing, prescribed fire, and even logging if it's done in an ecologically friendly way, he said.
Funding options through the federal government and U.S. Forest Service are useful, he said, but he encouraged more funds going directly to local responders.
"It would be very helpful to get direct pass-through money down to the local level where we can go out and do the most good with the areas that we're seeing," Sinclair said.
He said the Fire Management Assistance Grants available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency are difficult to incorporate because they must be awarded county by county. Several fires in recent years, including the September 2020 Evans Canyon Fire and the August Cow Canyon Fire, crossed county lines, Sinclair said.
Yakima Valley Emergency Management Director Tony Miller said the FEMA grants are especially difficult to apply in rural areas that might not meet the changing (often more restrictive) requirements.
With the Evans Canyon Fire, Miller said about 110 homes were evacuated, but his agency didn't qualify for FEMA funds because the minimum evacuation number was 120.
"A hundred and twenty homes is a lot of homes in a rural area," he said.
Murray said making FEMA more accessible to rural communities is something she is looking at now.
"The wildfires that we're seeing now weren't there 30 years ago when FEMA was first really looking at resource management," she said. "We've got to make FEMA updated, and I'm working on several pieces of legislation to do that. I think that is critically important."
Nicole Parpat, grant writer and coordinator with Yakima Valley Emergency Management, said many other funding sources have restrictions that make qualifying for funding challenging. In her role, she applies for funding to support fire equipment and PPE purchases, as well as staffing.
"I'm just really looking for more opportunities for grants out there," Parpat said.
Miller also encouraged support for mitigation efforts across various responding agencies.
"There's always the challenge of where federal land ends and state land begins, or vice versa. You can tell the difference in the fuels real quick," he said. "We just need to work with the state, work together on that property where they meet up and work toward helping get other areas mitigated."