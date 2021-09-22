WENATCHEE — COVID-19 hospitalizations at Central Washington Hospital have declined this week but remain very high. And the COVID-19 patient count in the intensive care unit reached 15 Tuesday, the most since the beginning of the pandemic.
The total COVID-19 count has dropped, going from 56 patients on Friday to 51 on Tuesday, according to the Confluence Health COVID-19 webpage. Seven of the 51 hospitalized patients were fully vaccinated.
"We are seeing some people with the vaccine hospitalized, but they're usually stabilized fairly quickly and then sent home after that if they don't have other comorbidities or complicated issues that are keeping them in the hospital," said Luke Davies, Chelan-Douglas Health administrator, on Monday at the monthly board of health meeting.
Case counts in North Central Washington remain high but have begun to drop in some places. As of Monday, the Chelan-Douglas health district reported a 14-day COVID-19 rate of:
Chelan County, 844.8 per 100,000. On Sept. 12, the rate was 976.7 per 100,000. Cases in the county continue on a downward trend.
Douglas County, 921.1 per 100,000. On Sept. 12, the rate was 1072 per 100,000. The rate in the county had been increasing a bit but has started trending downward.
In Grant and Okanogan counties, the rate has been increasing and remains above 1,000 per 100,000:
Okanogan County, the 14-day rate was 1,166 per 100,000 as of Monday. On Sunday, the rate had reached 1,113 per 100,000, according to the Okanogan County Public Health data.
Grant County, the rate slightly rose over the weekend, from 1,121 per 100,000 on Friday to 1,145 per 100,000 on Monday, according to Grant County Health District data.
"The delta variant is still very active within our two-county area," Davies said at the board meeting. "When we look at all of North Central Washington including Okanogan and Grant counties, you can see there's still a significant increase. We're not necessarily seeing relief yet for our healthcare workers."
