ELLENSBURG — The Central Washington University Wildcats won the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Academic All-Sports Championship for the second year in a row.

Assistant Athletic Director for Academic Success Mal Stewman said the award recognizes "the team that has the highest overall GPA based on a combination of all our teams." 

Assistant Athletic Director for Academic Success and Diversity
Freedman-Remak
The Freedman-Remak Student-Athlete Academic Success Center is located on the fourth floor of Central Washington University's Brooks Library.
Academic Wall of Honor
The success center consists of a quiet study room, where tutors can meet with athletes. An academic wall of honor sits outside the door, recognizing student-athletes with 3.5-4.0 GPAs.


