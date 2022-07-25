ELLENSBURG — The Central Washington University Wildcats won the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Academic All-Sports Championship for the second year in a row.
Assistant Athletic Director for Academic Success Mal Stewman said the award recognizes "the team that has the highest overall GPA based on a combination of all our teams."
CWU finished with the conference's highest GPAs in men's basketball (3.32), football (3.10), men's track and field (3.29) and softball (3.76) and tied with Seattle Pacific University in volleyball (3.72) according to a GNAC news release. CWU had top-three GPAs in five of the seven men's sports and four of the seven women's sports the conference sponsors.
Stewman said these results are tabulated and assigned points. CWU compiled a score of 155 points. Northwest Nazarene was second with 141 points and Saint Martin's finished third with 132 points.
Stewman said his role started in 2014 when the athletics department started a new program focusing on academic success. He said a few years later, they connected with Ben and Nancy Remak, who had a passion for athletic academic success. In 2018, the Freedman-Remak Student-Athlete Academic Success Center opened in the Brooks Library.
"It's given us a really nice space to use," Stewman said of the center's study hall and tutoring space. "That's a really powerful way to set the culture of academic success."
First-year student athletes receive advising from the athletic department, and there is a specific University 101 course for athletes that Stewman teaches. He said this class is geared to help students plan their classes, and helps them learn to juggle coursework and sports.
"(We) really hit the ground running with support," Stewman said. "It gives us the opportunity to work with students right off the bat."
Student athletes must maintain a GPA of 2.0 to compete, though Stewman said the coaches and athletic administration always challenge the students to strive for better. Students with lower than a 3.0 GPA must use the Success Center's study hall four hours a week, and those with lower than a 2.5 are required to do six hours of supervised study time.
Stewman said they've found that there's a correlation between academic success and athletic success, saying the students that get the most play time are the ones who maintain good grades.
"I feel like it's like having a balanced scale," he said. "You can't be too heavy on athletics because if you are... you neglect your academics. You can't have one without the other."
