WestRock-PaperMill_Tacoma-Seattle Times 1.JPG

People fish on a dock at Thea's Park in Tacoma Monday, Aug. 21. In the background is the WestRock paper mill, located at 801 Portland Ave. E. It is closing in September.

SEATTLE — A Tacoma paper mill is closing its doors next month, ending operations at a site that, over 94 years of operation, became a local legend for all the rottenest-smelling reasons.

The closure, announced earlier this month, is expected to take effect on Sept. 30. WestRock, an Atlanta-based paper and packaging manufacturer, employs approximately 400 workers at its waterfront facility in Tacoma. Those workers are expected to receive severance and outplacement assistance, the company said.

WestRock-PaperMill_Tacoma-Seattle Times 2.JPG

This is the WestRock paper mill, located at 801 Portland Ave. E. It is closing in September.
WestRock-PaperMill_Tacoma-Seattle Times 3.JPG

There is a lot of activity at the WestRock paper mill, located at 801 Portland Ave. E. in Tacoma Monday, Aug. 21. It is closing in September.


