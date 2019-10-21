WENATCHEE — Family counselor Jorge Chacón's campaign for City Council has received more outside contributions than Councilwoman Linda Herald's has.
As of Friday Chacón had raised $7,810, including $6,089 cash and $1,721 in-kind donations, according to the state Public Disclosure Commission.
Contributions include $1,000 cash from the OneAmerica Votes Justice Fund and $158 in-kind from Washington State Democrats.
Herald had raised $1,875 cash as of Friday, according to the PDC.
Donations include $1,000 from the Affordable Housing Council of Central Washington, $250 from The Morris Building and $100 from Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney Doug Shae.
Both are seeking the at-large District A position.
José Cuevas and Roberto Vargas-Mata are running for the District 1 seat on the City Council, and Travis Hornby and Melanie Wachholder are seeking the District 4 position.
All four mini-filed with the PDC, meaning they intend to raise no more than $5,000. They are, therefore, not required to file contribution reports.
The election is Nov. 5.