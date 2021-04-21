N’DJAMENA — The son of Chad’s slain leader Idriss Deby took over as president and armed forces commander on Wednesday as rebel forces threatened to march on the capital, deepening the turmoil in a country vital to international efforts to combat Islamist militants in Africa.
The political opposition also denounced the military’s takeover of control, calling the move a coup d’etat and rejecting its plan for a transition. Labour unions called for a workers’ strike.
Deby, 68, was killed on Monday on the frontline in a battle against fighters of the Libyan-based Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), a group formed by dissident army officers.
His death shocked the nation and raised concerns among Western allies, notably France and the U.S., who had counted on him as an ally in their fight against Islamist groups including Islamic State and Boko Haram.
Deby had been in power since 1990 and had just been declared winner of a presidential election that would have given him a sixth term in office. His son, General Mahamat Idriss Deby, was named interim president by a transitional council of military officers.
General Deby, 37, moved to consolidate his position on Wednesday, with the council issuing a new charter in place of the constitution granting him the functions of president and also naming him as head of the armed forces.
In his first public comments since taking power, Deby said the army wanted to return power to a civilian government and hold free and democratic elections in 18 months.
“The military council has no ambition to govern the country alone,” he said in a speech to political party representatives, posted on the presidency website.
The FACT rebels rejected the military’s plan and said on Wednesday that a pause in hostilities they are observing to give time for Deby to be buried would end at midnight.
“The forces of national resistance are more than ever determined to deliver the Chadian people from this abominable dictatorship,” they said in a statement.
The statement also warned foreign heads of state against going to Deby’s funeral on Friday “for imperatives of security.” French President Emmanuel Macron plans to attend, a spokesman said.
A spokesman for FACT said its aim is to bring democracy to Chad after years of authoritarian rule by Deby.
The fighters swept across the vast country’s northern border last weekend.
“We don’t want to seize power to hold power. Our objective is for democratic transitions to be a reality,” the spokesman said. He said the group was preparing to march on N’Djamena to “free the people from a system that is undemocratic.”