Incumbent Patty Murray, Republican Tiffany Smiley likely to emerge in 18-candidate race for U.S. Senate

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, left, faces Republican Tiffany Smiley in her bid for a sixth term in office.

SEATTLE — Ever since the Aug. 2 primary, Tiffany Smiley, the Republican challenger to U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, has been pressing Murray to commit to a series of debates.

Smiley has publicly accepted invitations to three debates and a proposed online forum of sorts. Murray insists she will debate Smiley, but has not yet committed to specific events.



