A version of this story appeared in the June Wenatchee Valley Business World.

WENATCHEE — Yarn Bird was set to open April 1, 2020, said store owner Tracy Gausman. However, with Washington state businesses forced to close due to COVID-19, it was unclear when customers would be able to actually visit the store.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?