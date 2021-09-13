WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shiloh Burgess is leaving her post to take on a role with Douglas County PUD.
Burgess will leave her current position in November and will start as the PUD's manager of government affairs in January. The position is new and includes engaging local, state, and federal policy makers to educate and advocate for the PUD.
“The decision for my transition did not come easily as I am extremely proud of all that the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce’s staff, board, volunteers, and members have accomplished together,” said Burgess. “As I move into this next chapter of my career, at Douglas PUD, I am excited to continue using my collaborative leadership style to further the mission and strategic direction of this important community organization.”
Gary Ivory, Douglas PUD General Manager, said the PUD is excited to have Burgess join their team.
“With the rapidly changing utility industry, it is vital to have an executive level employee to engage with officials that have a direct impact to our operations. Shiloh’s background, experience and dynamic personality make her an ideal fit for the job,” Ivory said.
Burgess has spent eight and a half years with the chamber. During that time she launched a Careers After School program for students in grades 8-12 and established the Hispanic Business Council.
“We cannot thank Shiloh enough for the dedication, passion, enthusiasm and leadership she has given the Chamber,” Chamber Board President Tod McLaughlin said in a press release. “She will be greatly missed by the staff, board, members, and partners alike. We look forward to following the success of her career and are hopeful and excited for the next chapter of the Chamber.”
The chamber will conduct a search to fill Burgess's position over the coming months. Those interested in the position can call (509) 662-2116 or info@wenatchee.org.
