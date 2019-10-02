WENATCHEE — With 25 tons of arsenic-contaminated rock and soil, an articulating dump truck slowly moves down the lower end of Saddle Rock an average of 25 times a day. The truck can swivel in front of its load, able to make the sharp corners of the dirt road down the mountain.
The months-long project to remove four dump sites used by miners in the 1930s to 1950s started in mid September and should wrap up in November, according to Charlotte Mitchell, capital projects manager with the City of Wenatchee. She says the timing depends mainly on the weather. She said it gets pretty slick on the hillside where they are working when it rains.
Mitchell hiked up the mountain Wednesday for a weekly progress meeting with DW Excavating and GeoEngineers who are overseeing the work. The project cost is about $300,00 for this first phase. A Model Toxics Control Act grant is paying for the work.
Nick Rohrback with GeoEngineers says the worst of the contamination is colored dark tan, while the gray-colored soil can stay.
The dump truck stops halfway down the mountain and dumps its load where other, street-legal trucks are loaded with the contaminant. It is then driven the rest of the way down the mountain and taken to the East Wenatchee landfill. The common dump trucks can’t make it up the steepest part of the mountain where the highest piles are located.
Any entrances to old mines in the project will be filled in.
Mitchell says the path to the top of the mountain will be redirected next summer to allow access for the equipment needed to take away two more piles that have been identified. Completed plans and bidding for that project will be made this winter, she said.
The top of Saddle Rock can still be accessed from the Jacobson Preserve.